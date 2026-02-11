Savant Capital LLC Acquires 9,752 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 253.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Solventum by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,141,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,342 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,492,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,563,000 after purchasing an additional 204,523 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,670,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,363,000 after buying an additional 308,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Solventum by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,116,000 after buying an additional 36,660 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter worth about $140,495,000.

Solventum Stock Up 3.0%

Solventum stock opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Solventum Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solventum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOLV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Solventum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Solventum from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Solventum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

Featured Stories

