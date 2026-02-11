Sanchez Wealth Management Group Grows Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF $JHML

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises 8.7% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $39,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 340.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $144,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.99. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $82.97.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

