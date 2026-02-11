Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.0 million-$905.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.7 million. Sally Beauty also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.020-2.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. Raymond James Financial upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.16. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $943.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $244,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 57,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,907.95. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $92,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,295 shares in the company, valued at $334,544.45. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sally Beauty by 150,390.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 33,086 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 476,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 166,637 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 324,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

