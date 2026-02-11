Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $395.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $395.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAIA. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Saia from $414.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. National Bankshares set a $413.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.60.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $6.06 on Wednesday, hitting $387.70. 98,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,673. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.82. Saia has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $507.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $789.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps bought 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $277.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,147.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,115.20. The trade was a 29.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $266,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,726.14. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,273,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,564,000 after acquiring an additional 594,674 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,419,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Saia by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,383,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,281,000 after purchasing an additional 556,229 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Saia by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 825,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,230,000 after buying an additional 166,486 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Saia by 1,300.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,976,000 after buying an additional 651,332 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

