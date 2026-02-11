Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Makes New $5.45 Million Investment in Angel Oak Income ETF $CARY

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 260,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000. Angel Oak Income ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 0.76% of Angel Oak Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Angel Oak Income ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 158,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 169,884 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,982,000.

Get Angel Oak Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak Income ETF Stock Performance

CARY opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93.

Angel Oak Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Angel Oak Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage. Securities could be of any credit quality or maturity. CARY was launched on Nov 7, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.