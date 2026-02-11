Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 26,218 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSE:ECF) Stock

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 26,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $313,305.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,646,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,676,607.10. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 7,824 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $94,044.48.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of ECF stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund, Inc (NYSE: ECF) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide shareholders with total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund pursues this objective by investing principally in common stocks of U.S. companies that the investment adviser believes are undervalued relative to their growth prospects and exhibited attractive dividend yields. To complement its equity holdings, the Fund may also allocate assets to convertible securities, preferred stocks and high-quality fixed-income instruments.
The Fund employs a bottom-up, stock-picking approach, seeking issuers across a broad range of sectors that offer favorable risk-reward dynamics.
