Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 26,218 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSE:ECF) Stock

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 26,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $313,305.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,646,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,676,607.10. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

On Thursday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 7,824 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $94,044.48.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ECF stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECF. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 390,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 115,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 33.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 31.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 38,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 148,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund, Inc (NYSE: ECF) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide shareholders with total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund pursues this objective by investing principally in common stocks of U.S. companies that the investment adviser believes are undervalued relative to their growth prospects and exhibited attractive dividend yields. To complement its equity holdings, the Fund may also allocate assets to convertible securities, preferred stocks and high-quality fixed-income instruments.

The Fund employs a bottom-up, stock-picking approach, seeking issuers across a broad range of sectors that offer favorable risk-reward dynamics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.