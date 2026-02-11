RyuJin Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RYU)

RyuJin (RYU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, RyuJin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One RyuJin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. RyuJin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $10.04 thousand worth of RyuJin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RyuJin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,003.68 or 1.00392299 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About RyuJin

RyuJin’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2024. RyuJin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for RyuJin is ryujin.ai. RyuJin’s official message board is medium.com/@ryujincrypto/welcome-to-ryujin-ryu-the-dragon-awakens-f8909621ac91. RyuJin’s official Twitter account is @ryujindragoneth.

Buying and Selling RyuJin

According to CryptoCompare, “RyuJin (RYU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. RyuJin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 963,849,991,678,536 in circulation. The last known price of RyuJin is 0 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,695.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ryujin.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RyuJin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RyuJin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RyuJin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RyuJin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RyuJin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.