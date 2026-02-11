Ryder System (NYSE:R) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $227.35 and last traded at $226.8070, with a volume of 140784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on R shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryder System from $196.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Ryder System Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.07). Ryder System had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 421.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 770.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

See Also

