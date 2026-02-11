Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Up 360.6% in January

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 34,908 shares, an increase of 360.6% from the January 15th total of 7,579 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,165 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 33,165 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter valued at $587,000.

Royce Global Value Trust Price Performance

NYSE RGT opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Royce Global Value Trust has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93.

Royce Global Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Global Value Trust

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 148.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc is a closed-end management investment company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RGT. Incorporated in Maryland and based in New York, the Trust seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It achieves its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of domestic and foreign companies, with a focus on undervalued, out-of-favor businesses that management believes offer attractive long-term growth potential.

The Trust’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up stock selection, targeting primarily small- and mid-capitalization companies across developed and emerging markets.

