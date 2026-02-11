Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $560.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $620.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.16% from the stock’s previous close.

SPGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $625.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.13.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $396.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,512. The firm has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $513.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.90. S&P Global has a one year low of $395.88 and a one year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,873,340,000 after buying an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,091,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,848,502,000 after acquiring an additional 730,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,889,000 after purchasing an additional 42,724 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in S&P Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,033,003,000 after purchasing an additional 274,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $2,398,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target from $675 to $530 but kept an “overweight” rating, implying ~33% upside from current levels — a signal some investors may view as constructive for a rebound. Wells Fargo price target cut (Benzinga)

Wells Fargo cut its price target from $675 to $530 but kept an “overweight” rating, implying ~33% upside from current levels — a signal some investors may view as constructive for a rebound. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in January (down ~25% to ~3.12M shares and ~1.0% of float), reducing one source of selling pressure and shortening the days-to-cover to ~1.9 days. (No direct link available)

Short interest fell sharply in January (down ~25% to ~3.12M shares and ~1.0% of float), reducing one source of selling pressure and shortening the days-to-cover to ~1.9 days. (No direct link available) Positive Sentiment: Some outlets/analysts are calling the post-decline levels an attractive long-term entry point and highlighting technical oversold conditions, which could attract value buyers if sentiment stabilizes. Upgrade/long-term entry thesis (Sohu)

Some outlets/analysts are calling the post-decline levels an attractive long-term entry point and highlighting technical oversold conditions, which could attract value buyers if sentiment stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: Company reported Q4 revenue roughly in line with estimates and provided full earnings materials and the earnings call transcript for investors to review — this clarifies results but contains mixed signals (revenue up y/y, slight EPS miss). PR: Q4 and full-year results (PR Newswire)

Company reported Q4 revenue roughly in line with estimates and provided full earnings materials and the earnings call transcript for investors to review — this clarifies results but contains mixed signals (revenue up y/y, slight EPS miss). Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on segment performance and management commentary — useful for investors assessing whether the guidance shortfall is temporary. Earnings call transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on segment performance and management commentary — useful for investors assessing whether the guidance shortfall is temporary. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed by $0.02 (reported $4.30 vs. $4.32 expected) while FY2026 EPS guidance of $19.40–$19.65 came in below consensus (~$19.90); that guidance shortfall is the main driver of the selloff and weaker peers (Moody’s, FactSet) also slid on the news. Earnings summary & guidance (MarketBeat)

EPS missed by $0.02 (reported $4.30 vs. $4.32 expected) while FY2026 EPS guidance of $19.40–$19.65 came in below consensus (~$19.90); that guidance shortfall is the main driver of the selloff and weaker peers (Moody’s, FactSet) also slid on the news. Negative Sentiment: Commentary in several articles highlights investor concern that management didn’t resolve uncertainty around AI-related spending/growth trajectory — a narrative that likely amplified the negative reaction to mixed results and softer guidance. AI concerns and market reaction (MSN)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

