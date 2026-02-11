Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $316.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $274.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.13.

WESCO International stock traded up $11.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.03. 594,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,829. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $125.21 and a 1-year high of $319.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.42). WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.81%.The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $3,964,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

