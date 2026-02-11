Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $92.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Incyte from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Incyte from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Get Incyte alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Incyte

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.20. Incyte has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $112.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.16). Incyte had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 20,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $2,060,963.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 63,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,353.79. This represents a 24.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 54,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $5,254,438.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,740.70. The trade was a 62.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,745. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. denkapparat Operations GmbH boosted its holdings in Incyte by 46.1% in the second quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its position in shares of Incyte by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 238,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 59,974 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Incyte by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 387,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,873,000 after purchasing an additional 108,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Incyte by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Incyte

Here are the key news stories impacting Incyte this week:

Positive Sentiment: H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and set a $135 price target, arguing the pipeline and long-term revenue durability support upside — this provides a strong bullish counterbalance to the guidance weakness. Incyte Buy Rating and $135 Target

H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and set a $135 price target, arguing the pipeline and long-term revenue durability support upside — this provides a strong bullish counterbalance to the guidance weakness. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue beat: Incyte reported +27.8% y/y revenue growth, driven by Jakafi and Opzelura product sales — this shows the business still has top-line momentum despite near-term guide concerns. Q4 Revenue Beat

Quarterly revenue beat: Incyte reported +27.8% y/y revenue growth, driven by Jakafi and Opzelura product sales — this shows the business still has top-line momentum despite near-term guide concerns. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts/strategists argue the market is overreacting to the guidance miss, framing the pullback as a buying opportunity given the pipeline and Opzelura growth potential. Why The Market Is Overreacting

Some analysts/strategists argue the market is overreacting to the guidance miss, framing the pullback as a buying opportunity given the pipeline and Opzelura growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call highlighted management’s push to diversify beyond Jakafi, which is strategically important but will take time to materially offset Jakafi patent exposure. Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings call highlighted management’s push to diversify beyond Jakafi, which is strategically important but will take time to materially offset Jakafi patent exposure. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations ($1.80 vs. ~$1.96) and management gave a softer full‑year product revenue guide for 2026, which triggered investor concern about near-term growth visibility. 4Q Profit Rises, Soft Forecast

EPS missed expectations ($1.80 vs. ~$1.96) and management gave a softer full‑year product revenue guide for 2026, which triggered investor concern about near-term growth visibility. Negative Sentiment: Analysts flagged Jakafi patent vulnerability and a weaker 2026 revenue outlook as key risks; Reuters coverage highlighted that the weak guide amplifies concerns about replacing Jakafi sales as generics approach. Jakafi Patent Concerns

Analysts flagged Jakafi patent vulnerability and a weaker 2026 revenue outlook as key risks; Reuters coverage highlighted that the weak guide amplifies concerns about replacing Jakafi sales as generics approach. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target from $107 to $101 and assigned an “equal weight” rating, signaling more conservative near-term expectations from some Street analysts. Wells Fargo Price Target Cut

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.