Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (XPAY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.90 on February 12th

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2026

Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (NYSEARCA:XPAYGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.8995 per share on Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th.

Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XPAY opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46.

Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (XPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund, whose primary objective is to pay a monthly return of capital distribution at an annualized rate of twenty percent, while providing exposure to the S&P 500 Index. The fund uses predominately FLEX call options to pursue this strategy. XPAY was launched on Oct 31, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.

Dividend History for Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (NYSEARCA:XPAY)

