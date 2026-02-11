Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (XPAY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.90 on February 12th

Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (NYSEARCA:XPAY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.8995 per share on Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th.
Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:XPAY opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46.
Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.