Rory Read Sells 78,043 Shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Rory Read sold 78,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $469,818.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,594,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,271.30. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $219.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.56 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.42%.The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q3 results and forward guidance beat/raise confidence: Sprinklr reported an EPS and revenue beat in December and set FY‑2026 guidance (EPS 0.430–0.440) and Q4 guidance (0.090–0.100), signaling improving profitability that supports the stock's upside.

Analyst coverage skewed toward hold/buy with price targets above current levels: several firms maintain Buy/Hold ratings and the consensus target (~$9.89) is materially above the current price, providing a valuation cushion for investors.

Valuation scrutiny after prolonged weakness: commentators are reassessing Sprinklr's valuation given a long period of share‑price underperformance — useful context for longer‑term buyers but not an immediate catalyst.

Institutional holdings mixed but meaningful: roughly 40% institutional ownership with recent small position changes by several funds — keeps the stock on the radar for active managers.

Material insider selling by CEO Rory Read: Read sold 78,043 shares on Feb 5 (avg ~$6.02) and 87,795 shares on Feb 6 (avg ~$6.00), totaling ~165,800 shares (~$1.0M) and reducing his stake by ~4–5% — a near‑term negative signal that can pressure sentiment despite the company's fundamentals.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 24,370.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 541.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 20.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 2,480.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 640.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Sprinklr from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr’s platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

