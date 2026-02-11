Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Issues Earnings Results

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.02%.

Rollins Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.59. 5,025,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.78. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $83,501.07. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,414.56. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $335,763.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 594,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,365,315.15. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 61,545 shares of company stock worth $3,850,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

