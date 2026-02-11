Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 213.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $3,816,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,553,645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,833,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904,969 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6,778.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,810,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,334,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $138,657.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 176,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,307.74. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $1,039,789.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,521.90. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $88.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, President Capital dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

