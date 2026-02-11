Rockland Trust Co. Invests $1.71 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,202,016,000 after buying an additional 384,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,681,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,237,985,000 after acquiring an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,839,569,000 after acquiring an additional 51,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,401,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $872,307,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $419.58 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $359.36 and a one year high of $492.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.70 and a 200 day moving average of $420.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.86.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

