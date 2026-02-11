Rockland Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,080.0% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 116.4% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 363.3% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VB opened at $278.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $280.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

