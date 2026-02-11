RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0891 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.
RMMZ stock remained flat at $15.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,121. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $15.99.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 10,060 shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $150,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
