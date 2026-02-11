RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1371 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
RSF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. 9,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,561. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $16.02.
About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund (NYSE: RSF) is a closed-end investment company managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation by employing a flexible, unconstrained fixed-income strategy. RSF invests across a broad spectrum of debt and convertible securities, aiming to capitalize on relative value opportunities in both interest-rate and credit markets.
The fund’s portfolio typically includes high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, convertible securities, preferred stocks and other debt instruments.
