RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1371 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

RSF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. 9,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,561. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund (NYSE: RSF) is a closed-end investment company managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation by employing a flexible, unconstrained fixed-income strategy. RSF invests across a broad spectrum of debt and convertible securities, aiming to capitalize on relative value opportunities in both interest-rate and credit markets.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, convertible securities, preferred stocks and other debt instruments.

