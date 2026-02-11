Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,247 and last traded at GBX 7,231, with a volume of 49652551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,083.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 to GBX 6,950 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,600 to GBX 5,700 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,830.

The company has a market cap of £144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,202.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,374.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,464, for a total value of £169,821.12. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

We operate in 35 countries where our 60,000 employees are working to find better ways to provide the materials the world needs. Our portfolio includes iron ore, copper, aluminium and a range of other minerals and materials needed for people, communities and nations to grow and prosper, and for the world to cut carbon emissions to net zero. We continuously search for new projects that can support the energy transition, currently exploring for 7 commodities in 17 countries.

We have more than 150 years of mining and processing experience guiding our work.

