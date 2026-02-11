Rhumbline Advisers Sells 56,066 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,571,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $361,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $170.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.