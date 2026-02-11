Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,466 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $380,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PM opened at $182.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.06 and its 200 day moving average is $161.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $284.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.06.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

