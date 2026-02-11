Rhumbline Advisers Has $738.86 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,050,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,997 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $738,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,557,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 30.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 63.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $139.45 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $332.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.16.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total transaction of $60,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,497.18. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

