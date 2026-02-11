Rhumbline Advisers Has $313.70 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,402 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $313,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $2,836,310,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 174,339.6% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,503,000 after buying an additional 2,972,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,816,773,000 after buying an additional 1,426,360 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,995,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,364 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.92.

Shares of TXN opened at $220.92 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $228.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.22. The company has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,838.60. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.46, for a total value of $670,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,368.48. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,134 shares of company stock worth $3,153,014. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research materially raised estimates across multiple quarters and years — including FY2026 to $5.95 (from $5.79), FY2027 to $7.38 (from $7.12) and FY2028 to $9.70 — and increased several quarterly EPS forecasts. The upgrades suggest stronger-than-expected revenue/earnings momentum ahead and are likely a primary driver of today’s upside. MarketBeat TXN

Zacks Research materially raised estimates across multiple quarters and years — including FY2026 to $5.95 (from $5.79), FY2027 to $7.38 (from $7.12) and FY2028 to $9.70 — and increased several quarterly EPS forecasts. The upgrades suggest stronger-than-expected revenue/earnings momentum ahead and are likely a primary driver of today’s upside. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a separate piece examining TXN’s reliance on international sales; shifting geographic mix, currency and geopolitical risk could influence growth and margins but this is an informational factor rather than an immediate catalyst. Zacks: Reliance on International Sales

Zacks published a separate piece examining TXN’s reliance on international sales; shifting geographic mix, currency and geopolitical risk could influence growth and margins but this is an informational factor rather than an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage in The Motley Fool highlighted TXN among dividend stocks benefiting from strong data center demand — a structural tailwind for analog and embedded processing revenue, supporting longer‑term investor thesis more than near‑term price action. Fool: Dividend Stocks

Coverage in The Motley Fool highlighted TXN among dividend stocks benefiting from strong data center demand — a structural tailwind for analog and embedded processing revenue, supporting longer‑term investor thesis more than near‑term price action. Neutral Sentiment: A Benzinga retrospective on long‑term returns provides context for TXN’s multi‑decade compounding but is background material rather than a current catalyst. Benzinga: 20‑Year Return

A Benzinga retrospective on long‑term returns provides context for TXN’s multi‑decade compounding but is background material rather than a current catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Context to temper enthusiasm — TXN’s Jan. 27 quarter missed consensus (reported $1.27 vs. $1.29 expected) and revenue was slightly below estimates; management set Q1 guidance at $1.220–$1.480 EPS, a fairly wide range that can increase near‑term uncertainty. Investors weighing the upgraded forecasts will watch upcoming results and guidance execution closely. MarketBeat TXN

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

