Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,839 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,214,701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Boeing were worth $262,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.4% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $242.64 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Argus raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $644,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,300. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

