Rhumbline Advisers Buys 58,490 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,108,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Comcast were worth $223,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $3,528,361,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Comcast by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 111,272,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,971,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,579 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,187,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $363,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817,614 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 554.9% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,005,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,634,000 after buying an additional 4,240,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,769,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,166,154,000 after buying an additional 4,231,140 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Arete Research set a $23.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Comcast Stock Up 2.2%

CMCSA opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

