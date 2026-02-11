Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 852,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $406,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,656,286,000 after buying an additional 208,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $2,165,899,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,757,000 after acquiring an additional 609,023 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,337,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,282,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,385,000 after purchasing an additional 140,784 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total transaction of $5,750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,142,227.60. This trade represents a 18.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 130,545 shares of company stock worth $88,294,733 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $741.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $623.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.86. The stock has a market cap of $347.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $752.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $702.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $695.19.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

