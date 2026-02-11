Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,046,626 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $340,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 109,266 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 125,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:

Positive Sentiment: QCOM’s latest quarter beat expectations — $3.50 EPS and $12.25B revenue, with record strength in IoT and automotive and Q2 guidance set at $2.45–$2.65 — supporting the case that non‑handset end markets can cushion handset softness. Earnings/Analysis

QCOM’s latest quarter beat expectations — $3.50 EPS and $12.25B revenue, with record strength in IoT and automotive and Q2 guidance set at $2.45–$2.65 — supporting the case that non‑handset end markets can cushion handset softness. Positive Sentiment: U.S. tariff policy: the administration plans exemptions for some advanced semiconductor items — a development that could reduce near‑term cost/tariff risk for chip suppliers and OEM customers that use Qualcomm parts. Tariff Exemption

U.S. tariff policy: the administration plans exemptions for some advanced semiconductor items — a development that could reduce near‑term cost/tariff risk for chip suppliers and OEM customers that use Qualcomm parts. Positive Sentiment: Technicals and analyst positioning: after a sharp pullback the stock is technically oversold and several analysts have refreshed bullish targets, creating a favorable risk/reward for some buyers (this is driving short‑term buying interest).

Technicals and analyst positioning: after a sharp pullback the stock is technically oversold and several analysts have refreshed bullish targets, creating a favorable risk/reward for some buyers (this is driving short‑term buying interest). Neutral Sentiment: Sector dynamics: peers (e.g., Intel’s AI/memory pivot) highlight strong AI demand but also ongoing supply/timing issues across the semiconductor supply chain — a theme that can amplify QCOM’s moves in either direction. Industry Context

Sector dynamics: peers (e.g., Intel’s AI/memory pivot) highlight strong AI demand but also ongoing supply/timing issues across the semiconductor supply chain — a theme that can amplify QCOM’s moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate income return: Qualcomm recently declared its quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~2.6%), which supports income investors but doesn’t remove near‑term cyclical risks.

Corporate income return: Qualcomm recently declared its quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~2.6%), which supports income investors but doesn’t remove near‑term cyclical risks. Negative Sentiment: Memory shortage and OEM pullbacks: rising DRAM/HBM prices and constrained supply for AI data centers have tightened handset component availability and prompted OEMs to cut production plans — Qualcomm cited this as the primary driver of its softer guidance and recent share decline. Memory Headwind

Memory shortage and OEM pullbacks: rising DRAM/HBM prices and constrained supply for AI data centers have tightened handset component availability and prompted OEMs to cut production plans — Qualcomm cited this as the primary driver of its softer guidance and recent share decline. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: an EVP sold 3,200 shares (disclosed via SEC filing), a transaction some investors view as a negative signal on near‑term insider conviction. SEC Filing: Insider Sale

Insider selling: an EVP sold 3,200 shares (disclosed via SEC filing), a transaction some investors view as a negative signal on near‑term insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades / target cuts: several firms trimmed price targets and ratings after the guidance miss and memory commentary, which raises near‑term downside risk until visibility improves. Analyst Coverage Note

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $82,567.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672.85. This trade represents a 71.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $1,751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,901.36. The trade was a 18.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 46,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.90.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $140.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

