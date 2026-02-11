Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,914 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $186,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. DZ Bank cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $665.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.50.

LMT opened at $630.34 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $646.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $145.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $533.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

