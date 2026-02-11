Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,463 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 636,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stryker were worth $235,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore set a $390.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $392.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.94.

Stryker Trading Up 1.4%

SYK opened at $361.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.88. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $404.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,814,566.52. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total value of $60,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,200.72. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,118 shares of company stock valued at $91,504,172. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

