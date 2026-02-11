RFG Advisory LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF $SCHK

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 62,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHK opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

