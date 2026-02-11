RFG Advisory LLC Sells 52,686 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 72.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,686 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $122.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

