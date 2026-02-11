RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 290.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,127 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Samsara by 6,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 349.8% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Samsara by 906.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 3,202.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Samsara from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In related news, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $58,113.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 95,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,413.30. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $152,547.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,804.50. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,054,011 shares of company stock valued at $103,745,232 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of IOT opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -349.13 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $415.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.92 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

