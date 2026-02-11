RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,356 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.1% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 74.4% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $69.99.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.76 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

