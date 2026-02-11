RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,498,000 after buying an additional 64,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 433,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 281,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock opened at $501.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $505.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.45.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1786 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

