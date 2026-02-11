RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 84,008 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 84,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,358,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,285,000 after purchasing an additional 491,228 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,856,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,247,000 after purchasing an additional 200,077 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,679,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after buying an additional 117,314 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,098,000 after buying an additional 141,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,276,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,535,000 after buying an additional 80,008 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

