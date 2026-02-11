RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 $PSX

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 84.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 260.4% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.18.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $3,607,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,455.84. This represents a 31.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $659,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,850. This represents a 14.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,466. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $157.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $159.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 3.22%.The firm had revenue of $32.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.