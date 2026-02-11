Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AGCO (AGCO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AGCO (NYSE: AGCO):
- 2/9/2026 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2026 – AGCO was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
- 2/9/2026 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $134.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – AGCO was given a new $128.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
- 2/6/2026 – AGCO had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $128.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $105.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – AGCO was given a new $134.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.
- 1/13/2026 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $119.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2025 – AGCO had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/19/2025 – AGCO was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $116.00.
- 12/19/2025 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – AGCO had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
AGCO Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.
The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.
