Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AGCO (AGCO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AGCO (NYSE: AGCO):

2/9/2026 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – AGCO was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

2/9/2026 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $134.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – AGCO was given a new $128.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/6/2026 – AGCO had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $128.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $105.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – AGCO was given a new $134.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

1/13/2026 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $119.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – AGCO had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/19/2025 – AGCO was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $116.00.

12/19/2025 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – AGCO had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

