Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GlobalFoundries (GFS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2026 – GlobalFoundries was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/2/2026 – GlobalFoundries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – GlobalFoundries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2026 – GlobalFoundries had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/15/2026 – GlobalFoundries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/1/2026 – GlobalFoundries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/31/2025 – GlobalFoundries was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

GlobalFoundries, Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

