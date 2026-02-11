Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 10616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REPYY. Zacks Research cut shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. DZ Bank cut Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repsol is a Spanish integrated energy company engaged across the full oil and gas value chain and increasingly in low‑carbon energy businesses. Its core activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream operations such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading and logistics, and downstream refining, petrochemicals, and fuel marketing. The company also supplies lubricants, specialty chemicals and related industrial products, and operates a widespread network of retail fuel stations and convenience services.

Founded in 1987, Repsol has grown from a national refiner into a global energy player through international exploration, production projects and commercial expansion.

