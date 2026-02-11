ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Randall Fields Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $47,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,300. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ReposiTrak Stock Performance
ReposiTrak stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.45. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38.
ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRAK. Wall Street Zen downgraded ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About ReposiTrak
ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.
At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.
