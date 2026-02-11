ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Randall Fields Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $47,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,300. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ReposiTrak Stock Performance

ReposiTrak stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.45. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReposiTrak

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ReposiTrak by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ReposiTrak by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ReposiTrak during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ReposiTrak during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ReposiTrak by 397.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRAK. Wall Street Zen downgraded ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

