Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Posts Earnings Results

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34, FiscalAI reports. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 59.86%. The company had revenue of $511.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Red Rock Resorts’ conference call:

Record financial performance — Las Vegas operations set fourth-quarter and full-year records for net revenue and adjusted EBITDA, with full-year adjusted EBITDA of $915.9M (company first over $900M) and nine consecutive record quarters.

— Las Vegas operations set fourth-quarter and full-year records for net revenue and adjusted EBITDA, with full-year adjusted EBITDA of $915.9M (company first over $900M) and nine consecutive record quarters. Aggressive growth investments — Major expansions underway including Durango’s $385M 275k sq ft phase (adds ~400 slots and entertainment venues), Sunset Station ~$87M next phase, Green Valley ~$56M, and the fully financed North Fork ($750M) on track for early Q4 2026.

— Major expansions underway including Durango’s $385M 275k sq ft phase (adds ~400 slots and entertainment venues), Sunset Station ~$87M next phase, Green Valley ~$56M, and the fully financed North Fork ($750M) on track for early Q4 2026. Construction disruption risk — Management expects near-term disruption (Q1 Green Valley ~ $9M; ongoing Sunset/Durango impacts uncertain) that will pressure results short term, though they remain confident in 2026 EBITDA growth overall.

Strong capital allocation and balance sheet progress — Returned ~ $297M to shareholders in 2025 (dividends and buybacks), declared a $1 special dividend plus regular dividend, repurchased shares under a $900M program, and reported net debt/EBITDA of 3.87x with continued deleveraging.

RRR opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.12%.

Red Rock Resorts declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat Street expectations — EPS of $0.75 vs. consensus $0.41 and consolidated revenue of $511.8M (up 3.2% YoY), showing stronger casino revenue than expected. This is the primary catalyst supporting the stock rally. Red Rock Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Q4 results beat Street expectations — EPS of $0.75 vs. consensus $0.41 and consolidated revenue of $511.8M (up 3.2% YoY), showing stronger casino revenue than expected. This is the primary catalyst supporting the stock rally. Positive Sentiment: Company described a near‑record operating year driven by booming local casino demand, which supports revenue resilience and positive near‑term outlook for its Las Vegas properties. Red Rock Resorts reports near-record year as local casinos boom

Company described a near‑record operating year driven by booming local casino demand, which supports revenue resilience and positive near‑term outlook for its Las Vegas properties. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Red Rock declared a $1.00 per-share dividend (record Feb 20, paid Feb 27) and a quarterly dividend with record Mar 16 (payable Mar 31) — signals cash flow strength and supports investor demand for the stock. MarketBeat Dividend Notices

Shareholder returns — Red Rock declared a $1.00 per-share dividend (record Feb 20, paid Feb 27) and a quarterly dividend with record Mar 16 (payable Mar 31) — signals cash flow strength and supports investor demand for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Operational detail and commentary from management are available in the earnings call and transcript; useful for judging sustainability of the beat and any guidance/comments on costs, capital spend and property mix. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Operational detail and commentary from management are available in the earnings call and transcript; useful for judging sustainability of the beat and any guidance/comments on costs, capital spend and property mix. Neutral Sentiment: While the quarter beat estimates, EPS was roughly flat YoY (Q4 2024 EPS $0.76 vs $0.75), suggesting growth is not accelerating dramatically; investors should watch margins and property-level trends in upcoming quarters. Zacks Earnings Summary

While the quarter beat estimates, EPS was roughly flat YoY (Q4 2024 EPS $0.76 vs $0.75), suggesting growth is not accelerating dramatically; investors should watch margins and property-level trends in upcoming quarters. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet/leverage considerations — the company carries notable leverage and sub-1 current/quick ratios, which could limit flexibility if tourism or gaming margins weaken. (Background metrics investors should monitor.)

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $75.00 target price on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on Red Rock Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) is a publicly traded gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of full-service casino resorts and neighborhood gaming properties in the Las Vegas valley. Its core business activities include resort hotel accommodations, casino gaming, food and beverage operations, entertainment and convention services designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s flagship resort, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, features a full range of table games, slot machines, a luxury spa, convention space, multiple signature restaurants and live entertainment venues.

