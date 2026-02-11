Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allison Transmission (ALSN)

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/26/2026 – Allison Transmission was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/23/2026 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $109.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Allison Transmission had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/14/2026 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $176,932.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,974.59. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

