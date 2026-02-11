Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cummins (CMI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cummins (NYSE: CMI) recently:

2/10/2026 – Cummins was given a new $696.00 price target on by analysts at Argus.

2/9/2026 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $585.00 to $675.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Cummins had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $675.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Cummins was given a new $580.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/6/2026 – Cummins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $703.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $653.00.

2/6/2026 – Cummins was given a new $600.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Cummins was given a new $565.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2026 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $540.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $546.00 to $610.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $599.00 to $630.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $485.00 to $580.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $580.00 to $630.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2025 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – Cummins had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $585.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Cummins had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/19/2025 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $546.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $515.00.

12/18/2025 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $628.00 to $653.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Cummins had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total transaction of $709,514.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

