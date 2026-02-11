Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 334573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on REAX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Real Brokerage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Real Brokerage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Real Brokerage Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $630.11 million, a PE ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAX. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 108,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Real Brokerage by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Real Brokerage by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Real Brokerage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

Real Brokerage Inc is a publicly traded, cloud-based residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations across the United States and Canada. The company’s platform offers licensed real estate professionals a fully integrated suite of digital tools designed to streamline every phase of the property transaction process, from lead generation to closing.

Through its proprietary technology, Real Brokerage provides agents with transaction management, customer relationship management, digital marketing automation and real-time analytics in a single, user-friendly interface.

Featured Stories

