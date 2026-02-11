Reach (LON:RCH) Stock Price Up 8.7% – Should You Buy?

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 71.80 and last traded at GBX 71. 4,214,935 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 1,761,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.30.

Reach Trading Up 3.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 61.92. The company has a market cap of £231.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc is the UK’s and Ireland’s largest commercial news publisher. It is home to over 120 trusted brands, from national titles like the Mirror, Express, Daily Record and Daily Star, to local brands like MyLondon, BelfastLive and the Manchester Evening News.

With a purpose to enlighten, empower and entertain through brilliant journalism, these brands deliver the latest news, entertainment and sport to communities throughout the UK and Ireland and around the world every day. It’s proudly mainstream and each trusted title is a platform to represent and campaign for the voices of the communities they serve and to hold power to account.

Reach is transforming how it delivers value to stakeholders, evolving and growing a digitally-focused business while maintaining strong foundations in print.

