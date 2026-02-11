Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $217.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 67.30% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Rapid7 updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.290-0.320 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Rapid7’s conference call:

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Beat guidance — Rapid7 exited FY2025 with ARR of ~$840M and revenue of $859.8M, delivered non-GAAP operating income of $135.7M and $130M of free cash flow, and finished with ~ $659M of cash plus a $200M undrawn revolver to cover the March 2027 convertible maturity.

— Rapid7 exited FY2025 with ARR of ~$840M and revenue of $859.8M, delivered non-GAAP operating income of $135.7M and $130M of free cash flow, and finished with ~ $659M of cash plus a $200M undrawn revolver to cover the March 2027 convertible maturity. Lower near‑term outlook — Fiscal 2026 revenue guidance is $835–$843M (≈‑2% YoY midpoint), Q1 ARR guided to ~$830M (≈‑1% YoY), and Q1 non‑GAAP operating margin is expected to be pressured (≈9.6% at midpoint) due to a higher expense base entering the year.

— Fiscal 2026 revenue guidance is $835–$843M (≈‑2% YoY midpoint), Q1 ARR guided to ~$830M (≈‑1% YoY), and Q1 non‑GAAP operating margin is expected to be pressured (≈9.6% at midpoint) due to a higher expense base entering the year. AI, MDR and Exposure Command investments — Management is shifting repetitive SOC tasks to agentic AI, expanding MDR (MDR ARR grew high single digits) and upgrading Exposure Command (AI scoring, attack‑path analysis), plus deeper Microsoft integrations to scale services and capture consolidation opportunities.

— Management is shifting repetitive SOC tasks to agentic AI, expanding MDR (MDR ARR grew high single digits) and upgrading Exposure Command (AI scoring, attack‑path analysis), plus deeper Microsoft integrations to scale services and capture consolidation opportunities. Go‑to‑market reset and timing uncertainty — New commercial leadership, refreshed incentives and an SKO aim to improve sales productivity and retention, but management expects benefits to materialize over 2026 and therefore withheld full‑year ARR guidance for now.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, Director Marc Evan Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.21 per share, with a total value of $45,630.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,125.22. The trade was a 6.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf acquired 6,300 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $540,708. This represents a 22.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 67,345 shares of company stock worth $1,025,202. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 69,122 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 86,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,115 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

More Rapid7 News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rapid7 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — GAAP/non‑GAAP beats: EPS $0.44 vs. $0.40 consensus and revenue $217.4M vs. ~$215M expected; shows the business still generating growth and margin leverage. MarketBeat Earnings Snapshot

Q4 results beat expectations — GAAP/non‑GAAP beats: EPS $0.44 vs. $0.40 consensus and revenue $217.4M vs. ~$215M expected; shows the business still generating growth and margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and liquidity — full‑year free cash flow ~$130M and cash & equivalents + gov’t securities ~$659M, providing runway for product investment and M&A flexibility. Press Release

Strong cash flow and liquidity — full‑year free cash flow ~$130M and cash & equivalents + gov’t securities ~$659M, providing runway for product investment and M&A flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Product and partner momentum — ARR remains sizable at $840M; notable commercial moves (general availability of MDR for Microsoft, partnership with ARMO) support long‑term growth in AI‑driven security services. Press Release

Product and partner momentum — ARR remains sizable at $840M; notable commercial moves (general availability of MDR for Microsoft, partnership with ARMO) support long‑term growth in AI‑driven security services. Neutral Sentiment: Industry recognition — Rapid7 cited as a Leader in Gartner’s 2025 Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms, which supports competitive positioning but is not an immediate earnings driver. Press Release

Industry recognition — Rapid7 cited as a Leader in Gartner’s 2025 Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms, which supports competitive positioning but is not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance disappointed — FY2026 revenue guidance $835M–$843M vs. consensus ~ $870M; Q1 revenue guidance $207M–$209M below the ~$213M Street estimate. That top‑line shortfall is the primary driver of the stock decline. Guidance Coverage

Revenue guidance disappointed — FY2026 revenue guidance $835M–$843M vs. consensus ~ $870M; Q1 revenue guidance $207M–$209M below the ~$213M Street estimate. That top‑line shortfall is the primary driver of the stock decline. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS guide below consensus — company guided $0.29–$0.32 for Q1 vs. ~ $0.34 consensus, signaling near‑term margin compression as Rapid7 continues AI/security investments. (Full‑year non‑GAAP EPS guide was slightly above consensus, but investors focused on near‑term miss.) Earnings Call Highlights

Q1 EPS guide below consensus — company guided $0.29–$0.32 for Q1 vs. ~ $0.34 consensus, signaling near‑term margin compression as Rapid7 continues AI/security investments. (Full‑year non‑GAAP EPS guide was slightly above consensus, but investors focused on near‑term miss.) Negative Sentiment: Flat ARR and modest growth — ARR of $840M was flat year‑over‑year and full‑year revenue rose only ~2%, raising concerns that subscription expansion is slowing and making guidance misses more meaningful. QuiverQuant Summary

Flat ARR and modest growth — ARR of $840M was flat year‑over‑year and full‑year revenue rose only ~2%, raising concerns that subscription expansion is slowing and making guidance misses more meaningful. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: several outlets note the stock dropped despite the beat, reflecting investor focus on the weaker guidance and ARR stagnation. MSN Coverage

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RPD

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc is a publicly traded cybersecurity company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 2000, the company has specialized in delivering cloud-based security data and analytics solutions designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats. Rapid7 operates under the NASDAQ symbol “RPD” and serves a broad range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and the public sector.

The core of Rapid7’s offering is its Insight platform, a unified, cloud-native security operations and analytics suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.