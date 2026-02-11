Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 4682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Randstad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Randstad Trading Down 10.6%

About Randstad

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Randstad N.V. (OTCMKTS:RANJY) is a leading global provider of human resource services and workforce solutions. Headquartered in Diemen, Netherlands, the company specializes in connecting organizations with both temporary and permanent talent across a wide range of industries, including administrative, industrial, finance, engineering, healthcare and IT sectors.

The company’s service offering encompasses staffing and recruitment, inhouse services, professional and executive search, and managed services such as recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and workforce management.

