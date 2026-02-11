Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.4% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 121.3% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 145.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total value of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock valued at $106,153,077. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $318.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $350.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.